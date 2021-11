A car collided with a post a little while ago on Estrada Monumental, more specifically at the Assicom roundabout.

The only occupant of the vehicle has no visible injuries and at the time of the accident there was no one on the sidewalk of this busy Funchal artery.

The Public Security Police is on site to take care of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

Another photo from Jornal Madeira.

