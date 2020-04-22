IASAÚDE did not register new positive cases of covid-19 in the Autonomous Region of Madeira during the last 24 hours, and for the second consecutive day.

The announcement was made moments ago by the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia., At the usual press conference that highlights the state of the pandemic in the Region.

Thus, the total number of infections registered remains in 85 positive cases.

40,000 masks delivered.

The regional government is handling with CTT the delivery of community masks to the population, so that they reach people faster.

The Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, said this afternoon that “40 thousand community masks have already been delivered”, and “the need to privilege Câmara de Lobos” was a concern due to the sanitary fence.