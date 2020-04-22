A man, about 55 years old, suffered severe intoxication, at the end of Tuesday night, in São Roque, while drinking half the contents of a bottle of alcohol hand sanitizer gel.

According to a hospital source, the man was in an alcoholic pre-coma because he had also consumed a considerable amount of alcoholic beverages.

Apparently, the family will have hidden all kinds of drinks and in the absence of it, the man decided to ingest the alcohol gel, having been caught in the act by a relative. The family promptly alerted 112, who immediately dispatched an Portuguese Red Cross ambulance to the scene. After the rescue, the victim entered the emergency department with serious but conscious intoxication.

From JM