Madeirans, regardless of their municipality, are exempt from paying water and electricity between the 16th and 31st of March.

The announcement was made today by the vice president of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado, after a meeting of the Regional Government with several mayors, which took place by videoconference.

“No municipality and no citizen will be discriminated against,” he said.

This meeting, in addition to the vice president of the Regional Government, also included the regional secretary for Inclusion and Citizenship, Augusta Aguiar, the regional secretary for Economy, Rui Barreto, the regional secretary for Health, Pedro Ramos and the president of the Service Regional Civil Protection, José António Dias.

from DN