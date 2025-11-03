Search for missing tourist suspended

The search for the 31-year-old tourist who has been missing in Madeira since Sunday has been suspended.

Fábio Castro, deputy superintendent of the PSP (Public Security Police), confirmed to DIÁRIO that due to security concerns the searches were suspended at nightfall and added that they should be resumed tomorrow at sunrise.

Throughout the day, members of the PSP Search and Rescue Brigade, in coordination with the Regional Civil Protection Service, were involved in the search, but they reportedly found nothing regarding the whereabouts of the Polish tourist.

Speaking to DIÁRIO, his sister, Olga Holewiński, stated that she has had no contact with Igor Holewiński since Sunday morning, when the tourist informed her that he was going for a solo hike towards Pico Ruivo.

“The last signal from his mobile phone appeared in the Levada dos Tornos area. Since then, he hasn’t read messages or answered calls, which has never happened before. I earnestly ask anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to contact the local police,” he appealed, adding that he had also informed the Polish police.

Igor Holewiński is 1.95 m tall, has blond hair and wears glasses. It is also known that the young man is on vacation in Madeira accompanied by his girlfriend.

Sub-intendent Fábio Castro appeals to the public to avoid placing themselves in high-risk areas to search for the missing person in the mountains and to leave that task to the authorities.

