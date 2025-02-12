Rockfall causes damage to the Madalena do Mar Fish Reception Post

This Wednesday morning was marked by an incident in Madalena do Mar, where the fall of rocks on the slope overlooking the Fish Reception Post, caused by rock workers from the Regional Government, caused extensive damage to the infrastructure.

The operation and the landslide of rocks surprised local residents, generating disbelief and also concerns because they consider that the safety of the infrastructure was not taken into account with mitigating measures through the placement of barriers or tires.

From Diário Notícias

