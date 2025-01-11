TAP crew members allegedly under the influence of alcohol attacked police officers in Funchal

A report published by Correio da Manhã states that the Public Security Police were called to stop a fight at an establishment in Funchal, involving three flight attendants, aged 32, 35 and 45, from the Portuguese airline TAP, who were allegedly drunk.

The same source reports that the individuals also attacked PSP agents.

The flight attendants – two women and one man – who were causing disturbances, also refused to provide their identification to the authorities.

The article says the man pushed a police officer and kicked him “several times.”

The two flight attendants were also involved in the attack, grabbing and pulling “the agents by the neck and clothes to get them away from the other man [flight attendant]”.

Those involved were arrested.

