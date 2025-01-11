Plane diverts to Porto Santo due to medical emergency

The Airbus A320-214 of the airline Discover Airlines, coming from Munich, Germany, bound for Tenerife, Canary Islands, diverted a short while ago, after 11:30 am, to Porto Santo airport, due to a medical emergency.

From what DIÁRIO was able to find out, it is a man of around 60 years of age, who must have felt unwell.

Taking charge of the incident is an ambulance from the Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters, the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), the Public Security Police and Securitas.

The aircraft will resume its journey at 12:15 pm, according to the ‘FlightRadar’ application.

From Diário Notícias

