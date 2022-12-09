Fuel prices drop again in Madeira

Fuel prices will drop again from next Monday, December 12th. The biggest reduction in costs at filling stations is related to the amount to be paid for a liter of diesel: it drops by 4.9 cents and will cost 1.507 euros.

According to the latest update released by the Regional Directorate for Economy and Land Transport (DRETT), Gasoline 95 also follows this trend, although in a more modest way. A liter of said fuel will cost 1.568 euros, which is equivalent to a drop of around 2.5 cents compared to what is currently tabulated.

