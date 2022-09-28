Family of British man who died in Madeira under the influence of alcohol distrust Portuguese authorities

Madeira News

The family of a 29-year-old citizen of British nationality, who died on the island of Madeira, in March 2021, demands to know the circumstances of his death, as they consider that, a year and a half after the tragedy, there are still many unanswered questions, reveals the MyLondon website.

The website says that Christopher Hayden-Delaney was found by the police on February 25, 2021 “disoriented and agitated”, with “aggressive behavior” and “incoherent speech”, which is why he was referred to Dr. Nélio Mendonça, in Funchal, where he ended up in a coma and died.

The autopsy determined that his blood alcohol levels were in a “toxic range” and that he suffered cardiorespiratory arrest and irreversible brain damage.

However, the family refuses to accept this version of the story and believe there is something more to unravel, as Chris was a “healthy young man” and “extrovert” who loved backpacking.

The last time the family spoke to the young man was in January 2021, when he was in Lagos, Algarve. On March 4th, they received a call from the hospital saying that he was in a coma, having died a few days later, alone, in Funchal.

The parents and brother decided to start looking for answers and turned to the West London Courthouse.

If, on the one hand, according to MyLondon, the mother believes that Chris was “able to deal with the drink” and that “what is too much for some is not for others”, the father considers that the drugs given to the young man in the hospital, such as Diazepam, may have contributed to the cardiac arrest, as he had alcohol in his blood.

The judge responsible for the case has already said that the autopsy leaves no room for doubt and that the young man died due to alcohol abuse, however, family members do not believe it and will continue to seek answers.

From Diário Notícias

  1. My sentiments to the family but… if you look at the detailed story in The Mirror there a few more important details.

    He had 377 mg of alcohol in blood whilst 350 mg can already be considered potentially letal.

    They had to administer drugs because it was the only way possible to get him treated as he was extremely agitated and violent.

    His family had no idea of his whereabouts. They knew he was “healthy” and “could withstand alcohol” but had no idea where we was travelling to and the last time they had spoken to this beloved son was 2 months prior to his death?

    Seems more like a case of a family just trying to get some compen$$ation rather than looking theirselves in the mirror and try to find out where they failed.

  2. On the JM news that the hospital has opened its own enquiry regarding this case and based on the family concerns, so let´s see what the results are.

  3. Fully agree with Antonio.

    It grieves to say so, as a British citizen, but far too many of our population seem to think:
    a). All foreign judicial systems, and health systems, are inferior to those in the UK. In reality this is far, far from the truth and is based more upon xenophobia than any objective evidence.
    b) Any situation, no matter how tragic, that involves the authorities is fair game and a potential source of compensation. Personal responsibility always seems to come a long way behind potential systematic failure when it comes to apportioning blame for any mishap.
    c) Their offspring can do no wrong, make any bad decisions, or behave in any but an exemplary fashion.

    1. Totally agree with these comments, any loss of life causes distress and of course we should console the family BUT the authorities are not in control of alcohol consumption, the guy had way over any safe limit and now the family want answers? They were out of contact with him, why is the hard pressed hospital to blame, health care workers the world over do their best, and ours in Madeira are hard pushed to cope, much like the UK! He had a problem with alcohol, nobody can drink that amount.

  4. Maybe the Madeiran police beat him to death ? I did once see a policeman beating a drug addict in the street in Funchal after running after him and catching him.

