‘100 HOURS OF ASTRONOMY’ ON OCTOBER 1st

The astronomers of Madeira are promoting an astronomical observation event called “100 hours of astronomy” to take place at Casa do Areeiro, Chão do Areeiro, with the forecast of favorable weather conditions, on the 1st of October.

The 100 hours of Astronomy is an initiative of the International Astronomical Union where, for 100 consecutive hours, between the 1st and 4th of October, various activities are carried out for the general public at regional, national and international levels – see the link below: https://www.iau.org/news/announcements/detail/ann22032/ .

There are hundreds of actions scheduled in different geographic areas of the planet and developed by amateur and professional astronomers or vice versa, genuinely interested in science communication to share knowledge and enthusiasm for space science.

From Jornal Madeira

