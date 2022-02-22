Flight to Madeira diverted to Porto Santo, another 9 trying to land

TAP flight TP 1699, from Lisbon, has just departed for Porto Santo. strong wind that is felt in the area of ​​Madeira International Airport is conditioning the landings. This flight was scheduled to land at 9:15 am.

In addition to the TAP plane that went to the golden island, the cargo plane also remained at sea, turning around, waiting for an opportunity to land.

Along with the cargo flight another 9 flights are now trying to land in Madeira, flights from the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Not a good day, let’s hope things improve.

Like this: Like Loading...