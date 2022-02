The TAP Lisbon flight is having problems landing at the moment, but the other two flights from mainland managed to land this morning.

The wind is still strong and gusty, and we could see problems on and off throughout the week looking at wind guru. Hopefully things might change as we go through the week, tomorrow will be a better day with a little less wind, but then returning for the rest of the week, and the wind direction from the North means its still cross winds which doesn’t help.

Like this: Like Loading...