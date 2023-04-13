BRISA MARACUJÁ AWARDED TWO GREAT GOLD MEDALS

Brisa Maracujá original and unsweetened once again achieved maximum recognition by Monde Selection, the oldest and most prestigious independent organization in the area of ​​Quality selection, founded in 1961 in Brussels.

“The two Great Gold medals awarded to Brisa Maracujá reflect the quality and consistency in the unmistakable flavor of the product, so appreciated by all its consumers and only within reach of products that achieve excellence in all evaluation parameters”, considered ECM, in community sent to the editorial office.

Brisa Maçã and Brisa Orange without sugar and Brisa Água Tónica also won a Gold medal in this edition of Monde Selection.

Since the beginning of its participation, the Brisa brand has won 83 medals, of which 32 are Grand Gold and 45 are Gold.

From Jornal Madeira

