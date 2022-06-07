This will be the best summer ever for Tourism, Albuquerque perspective

The Tourism sector in the Autonomous Region of Madeira predicts a great summer, announced this Tuesday, June 7, the Madeiran Chief Executive, Miguel Albuquerque.

The official announced a possible increase in Ryanair’s operation, which should introduce new direct connections and increase the number of flights, given the success of the operation at Madeira International Airport. Ryanair has planes with occupancy above 90%: “They are very excited about the operation”.

Having said that, Albuquerque believes that Madeira may have the best summer ever in terms of hotel occupancy this year.

“The summer will have a very important occupancy rate, perhaps the highest ever, including Porto Santo”, he said.

From Diário Notícias

