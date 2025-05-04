Madeira Flower Parade 2025

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

Check out the images captured by Rui Silva from ASPRESS. The full collection of images cand be seen here

Cloudy weather will have been a relief for the 8,800 seated spectators,  mainly tourists paying 30 euros for a seat to watch the parade.

Animad suprised the crowds with the release of red balloons, each participant in the troupe carried a balloon. For a moment the released balloons diverted the attention of the large audience that filled the avenues along the Funchal seafront.

At the end, the floats were regrouped in the Cais 8 car park, where they will remain on display until the end of the afternoon (6 pm) tomorrow, Monday, the 5th.

 

