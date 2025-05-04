Cyclist in very serious condition after collision with light vehicle

A cyclist, approximately 35 years old, was seriously injured following a violent collision with a passenger car. The accident occurred this afternoon and left those who witnessed the incident in shock.

According to a source from Civil Protection, contacted by JM, the victim was found unconscious, with multiple traumas, in a scene that was shocking due to the severity of the injuries. The cyclist was promptly assisted by the pre-hospital team of the Funchal Firefighters, with urgent reinforcement from the EMIR medical team called to the scene due to the critical situation.

Despite the efforts of the teams on the ground, the man was transported with signs of life, but in an extremely serious condition to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where he remains hospitalised in the emergency room, with a reserved prognosis.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident and are now investigating the circumstances of the accident that shook the tranquility of this morning in the city of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...