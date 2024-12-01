Madeiran wins a BMW and 10 thousand euros on TVI program

A viewer living in Funchal won today a prize of 10 thousand euros in a card and also a BMW car on the Funtástico program, on TVI.

Presented by Manuel Luís Goucha, the programme, broadcast on Sundays, will raffle off a BMW and 10,000 euros in every broadcast. In addition, all calls made, which cost one euro + VAT, are used as entries for a final prize of 500,000 euros, the highest ever on Portuguese television.

It should be remembered that this week, another Madeiran won 28,750 euros on the programme ‘Dois às 10’, also on TVI.

From Jornal Madeira

