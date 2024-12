The President of the Regional Government of Madeira announced today, through social media, that he has his own Whatsapp channel.

“I am very pleased to have you join me on this communication platform that will allow you to be kept up to date with all the information regarding my actions in the Government and the Party”, says Miguel Albuquerque.

Those interested in joining this channel should scan the available QR Code or search for Miguel Albuquerque on this platform.

