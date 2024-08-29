Authorities have already identified more than two dozen tourists on closed trails

More than two dozen tourists have already been identified in Madeira for walking on pedestrian trails that are closed due to the fire that raged for 13 days on the island, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) indicated today.

“The people identified to date were exclusively tourists,” the president of the IFCN, Manuel Filipe, told Lusa, stressing that the offence is punishable, within the scope of a misdemeanour procedure, with fines of between 250 and 500 euros for individuals and between 2,500 and 10,000 for companies.

The official explained that the fines are provided for in regional legislative decree 24/2022/M and are applied to anyone identified as walking on pedestrian routes that are temporarily or permanently closed.

Manuel Filipe indicated that the Pico do Areeiro-Pico Ruivo, Achada do Teixeira-Pico Ruivo, Pico Ruivo-Encumeada, as well as Encumeada-Jardim da Serra and also a trail in Paul da Serra are closed.

“For security reasons, circulation is prohibited,” he warned, adding that the Forest Police’s surveillance in these areas has been reinforced.

The president of the IFCN did not provide any date for the reopening of these trails, which are usually in high demand, but he added that the institute is working towards partially opening the Pico do Areeiro trail and the trail between Achada do Teixeira and the Pico Ruivo shelter.

From Diário Notícias

