Most expensive house for sale in Madeira costs nearly 11 million euros

The most expensive house for sale in Madeira costs 10,950,000 euros, according to idealista.

The property in question is located on Rua Conde Carvalhal, in Santa Maria Maior, Funchal, with 860 m² of gross area, and is characterized by Nordic minimalism and Japanese architecture. It is a two-story T5 and has a swimming pool.

“The Monolith home redefines the boundaries of design, living and the assimilation of the natural habitat. Designed for a family looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, the home embraces a sculptural character and a striking yet functional design flow. The result is a geometric home that blends harmoniously with the natural environment, creating a spatial experience of purposeful and sustainable modernity. The home reimagines the way we live in a home. The architecture and space planning bring the elements of the outside in, creating a natural climate of calm and meditation,” reads the home’s description.

However, the most expensive house in the country is located in the Algarve and costs 27 million euros. The Algarve and Lisbon regions predominate on the list of the most expensive houses.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...