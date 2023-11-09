GLOVO COURIERS IN PROTEST IN FUNCHAL

Several Glovo couriers were on strike today and many gathered, in the early evening, on Avenida do Mar, in Funchal, demanding better working conditions, better wages and a better quality of life.

Last May, all over the country, these professionals also went on a journey of struggle. However, at the time, the platform for delivering food and other goods informed customers that the unavailability of the service was due to “high demand”.

Tired of “an inglorious struggle”, as a sector professional told JM, who preferred to remain anonymous, several couriers decided today to “pull over” the transport bags and “stop the service”. In fact, yesterday “many colleagues didn’t do the job”, added our interlocutor.

Regretting that “they are not paying us a rate that meets our needs”, the professionals remember that “we put up with rain, sun, cold, to please our clients”, as well as facing, not infrequently, some unpleasantness, and “the recognition It’s not appropriate.”

On Avenida do Mar, the protest was visible, with bags piled on top of each other, motorbikes and cars parked and workers waiting for better days.

From Jornal Madeira

