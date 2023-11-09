IFCN INVESTS AROUND 61 THOUSAND EUROS IN CLEANING PEDESTRIAN ROUTES

The Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN), according to a press release sent to JM, recently purchased forestry services worth 60,800 euros with a view to cleaning, deforestation and removing weedy vegetation that may be to prevent or hinder the movement of pedestrians, on a total length of approximately 60 km of pedestrian routes.

“This is yet another initiative to conserve our walking routes that are part of the region’s historical and natural heritage and that have a direct impact on the development and enhancement of tourism”, highlights the source.

The IFCN recalls that throughout the year it carries out “various maintenance work on these routes that are subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent exposure to wear and natural erosion factors”.

“It is important to highlight that there is a great degree of complexity in these types of interventions, not only due to the difficulty of access and logistics to the intervention sites; the technical demands of the work; the impact that the weather conditions cause, but also due to non-compliance of official closure recommendations, which together burden and condition the speed and good execution of the work”, highlights the source.

Currently, the Autonomous Region of Madeira has 33 recommended walking routes (30 on the island of Madeira and 3 on the island of Porto Santo), totaling approximately 200 km.

From Jornal Madeira

