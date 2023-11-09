Watch the 3 Freds leave the port of Funchal

Watch the 3 Freds leave the port of FunchalTobi Hughes·9th November 2023Madeira News The 3Fred Olsen cruise ships will be leaving very soon, 5pm, and you can watch them live on YouTube. Hope Anyone in town has enjoyed the day so far, if you have Photos or Video to share you can send to me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related