Watch the 3 Freds leave the port of Funchal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The 3Fred Olsen cruise ships will be leaving very soon, 5pm, and you can watch them live on YouTube.

Hope Anyone in town has enjoyed the day so far, if you have Photos or Video to share you can send to me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: