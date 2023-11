The ice rink in Funchal, which will be one of the city’s Christmas attractions, was opened today and is already excited to welcome the first skaters.

Mainly aimed at children (who have the support of instructors) and adults, experienced or beginners, the space created in Jardim do Almirante Reis will be open, at least, until January 6th, but could very well, if it is a success, be extended until the end of the first month of 2024.

Prices are 4 euros for every 20 minutes in the ring.

From Diário Notícias

