Tourist lost in the Ribeiro Frio and Lamaceiros mountains

A foreigner, in his 20s, got lost this afternoon in the Ribeiro Frio and Lamaceiros mountains.

The man started the route on the path that connects Porto da Cruz to Ribeiro Frio and will have left the so-called normal trail and as he could not find the way he alerted the authorities at 3:30 pm and asked for help.

The Municipal Firefighters of Machico and the Forestry Police are already engaged in the search, having set up a command post in Lamaceiros.

It is known that, at this moment, two firefighters are going to meet the boy, departing from Lamaceiros towards Quatro Estradas, while Forestry Police operatives travel in the opposite direction, that is, from Ribeiro Frio to Lamaceiros.

From Diário Notícias

This will be an expensive mistake, costing a few thousand at least for the search and rescue.

Tourists that get lost and going off paths, will be fined, and will be held by police till the payment is made.

