Accident on the expressway with eight vehicles on the João Gomes bridge

A chain reaction collision resulted in four injuries, including a 1.5-year-old child, and a large number of vehicles were deployed at the scene.

An accident involving eight vehicles occurred, early evening, on the João Gomes bridge, on the Via Rápida (VR1), in the Funchal–Santa Cruz direction.

The collision caused intense traffic congestion, with traffic moving slowly and creating long traffic jams, which were over 5 kilometers long, reaching the São Martinho interchange.

So far, four people are known to have been injured, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, who were rescued by three corporations: Funchal Firefighters, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Santa Cruz Firefighters.

One of the victims was a 38-year-old woman who had complaints in the head and arms area and was rescued and taken to hospital by the Funchal Firefighters.

Another woman, a foreign national in her 60s, was also injured, with neck injuries, and was treated by the Santa Cruz Fire Department. The same fire department also treated a man in his 20s who had a burn on his arm.

The remaining victims were taken care of by the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters. A one-and-a-half-year-old child had wounds all over his body, and a 35-year-old man complained of lower back pain.

