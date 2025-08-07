Power bank caught fire on plane flying over Madeira airspace

A portable battery caught fire inside a plane that flew over Madeira airspace.

According to several Brazilian newspapers, the situation occurred on Tuesday night, on a plane that left Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, bound for Schiphol Airport, in the Netherlands.

The same source reports that a passenger had placed the power bank inside his backpack and that the device heated up and caught fire when the plane was flying over the Atlantic Ocean, near the island of Madeira.

The smoke inside the aircraft left passengers apprehensive and caused moments of panic.

From Diário Notícias

