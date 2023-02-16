Wind reached almost 122 km / hour

With a yellow warning for the wind in force for the whole region, yesterday it was recorded that it blew above 120 km/h in Areeiro (121.7 km/h), and in six of the 14 meteorological stations equipped with anemometer the wind blew within the yellow warning criteria (including Porto Santo).

The information collected this morning thus reveals that at the highest points, where the IPMA predicted wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, that mark was largely exceeded, and this extreme occurred during the night of yesterday.

Yesterday was also the day with the coldest maximum temperature this autumn-winter in the region. The highest extreme did not exceed 18.0ºC, in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo. In Funchal the ‘hottest’ record was 17.8ºC, in Lido.

On the peaks, it snowed heavily (although at levels above 1,500 meters), and some access roads to the highest points were closed to road traffic.

