Family continues to look for the man who fled Funchal Hospital

The family has split into groups “by night and day” to look for José António Mendonça, but so far there is no sign of his whereabouts.

The son says he is desperate about the situation and again asks anyone who has any news about his father to contact the Public Security Police or through the number 961049854.

As he told DIÁRIO, Mendonça, as he was known in Machico, fled from the emergency room at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça last Saturday afternoon and was never seen again.

On that day, the 51-year-old man was wearing dark blue tracksuit pants, a burgundy sweater, burgundy sneakers and a gray jacket.

He had no wallet or cell phone.

From Diário Notícias

