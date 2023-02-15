Another flight diverted from Madeira Airport

A right mix bag of weather today, but the airport wasn’t as bad as I expected, with most flights managing to land. A few were diverted, or cancelled and again tonight as reported below there are still some problems.

The wind that is hampering air traffic at Madeira Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, on the night of this Wednesday, forced a second plane to be forced to diverge.

This time it was the TAP flight from Porto, which ended up not being able to land in Madeira, returning to the starting point.

Earlier, as we reported, the Ryanair flight from Lisbon had to return to its origin.

From Diário Notícias

