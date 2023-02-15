SÉRGIO GONÇALVES ACCUSES MIGUEL ALBUQUERQUE OF OFFENDING YOUNG PEOPLE IN THE REGION

The president of PS Madeira today accused Miguel Albuquerque of offending young people in the Region because the president of the Regional Government said that qualified young people in Madeira “are unemployed only by choice” and that they have “a very good job offer base” .

In a statement, Sérgio Gonçalves considers that Miguel Albuquerque’s statements are of “very bad tone”, taking into account that “not only the large number of people who had to emigrate because they did not find opportunities in the Region – including many qualified young people – but also all those who, staying here, do not find work or are forced to accept jobs that do not match their level or area of ​​qualification”.

“Is the President of the Regional Government saying that people face difficulties like they haven’t felt for a long time and that young people don’t buy a house or obtain their financial independence just because they don’t want to work?”, asks Sérgio Gonçalves, considering that Miguel’s statements Albuquerque are completely unreasonable.

From Jornal Madeira

