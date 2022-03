With the worsening of the weather and the much colder temperatures, we could see some significant snowfall above 1600m, and snow from about 1000 m in many places.

This will give some spectacular scenery, which we very rarely see in Madeira.

I will update the weather tomorrow, if you are travelling to Madeira Monday to Wednesday, then expect delays, flight diversions, and more disruption.

We will have 3-4 days of very unstable weather, which is going to cause problems for many, so be prepared.

Like this: Like Loading...