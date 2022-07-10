INVESTMENT OF 7.5 MILLION IN QUINTA DA TORRINHA TO ATTRACT LUXURY TOURISM

A project I have followed for the last 3 years, from our best friend Matthias.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit Quinta da Torrinha, located at Rua da Torrinha, nº 54, in Funchal, at 4 pm tomorrow.

This is a Local Accommodation unit, belonging to the company Matthias Hunziker Lda, whose partners are Matthias Hunziker and Konrad Künzli, both of Swiss nationality.

The investment in the requalification of the Quinta was 7.5 million, and Intended for luxury tourism accommodation.

The objective of this project is to attract tourism, namely Swiss, but from the luxury market.

Quinta da Torrinha underwent an in-depth restoration as of May 2020.

The work resulted in three luxury apartments, a garden suite and a studio, all properly equipped.

It also offers spacious gardens, a Jacuzzi, a Turkish bath, a bar, a solarium (with sun loungers) and a heated swimming pool, making it perfect for all year round accommodation.

This unit also has the option of accepting pets, and also is wheelchair friendly for people with mobility problems.

Behind the main Quinta, the purchase of another Quinta that was used as a creche, has resulted in 3 luxury 1and 2 bedroom apartments, garden, heated pool and jacuzzi, with outside kitchen.

Please follow this new venture on

Instagram….

Also please follow the Facebook page at

Quinta Torrinha

Also book through the website at

www.quintatorrinha.com

Like this: Like Loading...