WORKS ON THE PORT AND MARINA IN PORTO SANTO AMOUNT TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS

The works to improve the port infrastructures of the golden island, namely the Porto and Marina of Porto Santo, represent an investment of around 1.8 million euros borne by the Regional Government.

Two of the four interventions carried out by APRAM – Administração dos Portos da Região Autónoma da Madeira are nearing completion, namely the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Porto Santo Marina (449,495.00 euros) and the remodeling of the lighting system and associated networks of the Port of Porto Santo (229,300.00 euros).

The intervention for the improvement of the spas at Marina do Porto Santo (155,193.03 euros) has been completed, while, which began in May and is expected to be completed in January 2023, is the work on the rehabilitation of the main jetty at Porto do Porto Santo (988,054.00 euros). The latter, currently on the ground, represents a profound intervention that aims to guarantee the operability and safety of people and goods, in a place that “had a considerable degree of deterioration”.

The four works total an investment of 1,822,042.03 euros, as announced this Monday by the regional secretary for the Economy, Rui Barreto, during a visit to the works that, according to the Madeiran Executive, aim to improve the operating conditions and security in the use of these port infrastructures.

