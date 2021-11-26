People standing in the rain in long lines to test in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos

The scenario, observed this morning in Funchal, is also repeated in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos: long lines of people, in the rain, next to the pharmacy to carry out tests with covid-19.

“Old men standing for 3 hours of time” and “people on top of each other” are the testimonies that come to us from the place.

Remember that the new restrictive measures decreed by the Regional Government come into force this Saturday, the 27th of November.

The set of measures includes the mandatory use of a mask in open and closed spaces, weekly testing of the population and the presentation, in some cumulative cases, of proof of antigen test and vaccination, particularly in restaurants.

From Diário Notícias

