The vaccination center against covid-19, at Madeira Tecnopolo, has a long line of users waiting to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca, on the open day opened by the Regional Health Directorate, to offer six thousand remaining vaccines.

There are numerous young people who stand out along the line formed, as far as JM was able to perceive.

Natalia Silva, 18, is one of those cases. The young student waits for her turn to feel more protected, after being vaccinated, having already the older members of the family inoculated.

Also in the queue, a group of young people who did not want to be identified, just told our newspaper that they were taking the opportunity to be vaccinated earlier and to be “more comfortable” in their daily lives.

