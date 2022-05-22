22-year-old dies in accident on highway

The 22-year-old man who on Saturday night suffered an accident on the expressway, in the Porto Novo area, died.

The young man was admitted to intensive care, but could not resist serious injuries and died this morning at Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

As the DIÁRIO reported, the car in which he was traveling together with a 23-year-old woman broke down and was stopped on the side of the road with the blinkers on. Another car did not notice the signage and hit the car at around 11:30 pm.

This accident resulted in three injuries: the 22-year-old man, who was trapped in the vehicle and seriously injured, the woman, who was in the same car, and the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 50s.

The young man lived in Santana, was single and had no children. Several friends and family have already left messages addressed to the young man on social networks.

From Diário Notícias

