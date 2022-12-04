Video of how the Ponta do Pargo Viewpoint will look

The Regional Government presented today the project that will allow the completion of the work on the Ponta do Pargo golf course.

The main execution work of the Golf Course was started by Ponta do Oeste on November 18, 2009, having been suspended on April 30, 2012.

Recently, a site visit was carried out and a meeting was held with the responsible and architect of the designer ‘Nick Faldo Design’.

In the working meeting held with Ponta Oeste, between 7 and 10 November 2022, the first half of 2023 was agreed as the optimal date for restarting the contract.

To complement the work, the City Council of Calheta has planned to create a viewpoint next to the promontory in front of the emblematic lighthouse of Ponta do Pargo, “a project that complements the investment that is being made in the golf course”, or if it weren’t for the Farol da Ponta do Pargo “the most visited in the country”, highlighted Carlos Teles, mayor.

