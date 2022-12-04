A good friend of ours has just started trips on this beautiful sailing boat. We had a great 4 hours on this sailing boat with some friends, and it really is a great personal experience, and perfect for friends and family, for a special occasion or just for a fun day or half day out on the ocean.

The boat can accommodate 12 people max, giving you room to move around the boat, relax and enjoy all the ocean has to offer. Drinks and snacks are also available, you can personalise the trip to your needs.

Below are a few photos from our time on the boat.

Welcome to Sea La Vie private sailing trips.

At Sea La Vie we do not just offer you a another tour, we offer you an amazing well structured sailing experience around the beautiful south coast of Madeira island, Desertas island and Porto Santo Island. Our aim is to make you feel that you are at home and not simply just another tourist.

We provides a high quality service. To make your experience even more memorable, we would like to serve you with quality local food and drinks. For your comfort, we limit our operation to a maximum number of 12 guests on our private sailing boat.

We offer you a range of private trips tailored to your needs and interests.

We are ready to offer you an unforgettable experience.

For more information take a look at their website.

https://www.sealaviemadeira.com/

Or follow on Facebook Sealaviemadeira

You can also email Nelio for prices, or to get some more information on the tours and service.

Nélio Pestana

joseneliopestana1975@gmail.com

