House prices in Madeira grew 1.9% in November and 23.8% in a year

House prices in the Autonomous Region of Madeira increased by 1.9% in November compared to the previous month. According to the idealista price index, buying a house in Madeira had a cost of 2,339 euros per square meter (euros/m2) at the end of November, taking into account the median value. In relation to the quarterly variation, the increase was 3.7% and the annual variation was 23.8%.

Prices in the region rose in Santana (7.5%), Calheta (3%), São Vicente (2.9%), Câmara de Lobos (2.1%), Santa Cruz (1.7%), Machico ( 1.7%), Funchal (1.2%) and Ribeira Brava (1%).

The most expensive municipality to buy a house in is Funchal (2,618 euros/m2), followed by Calheta (2,313 euros/m2), Câmara de Lobos (1,933 euros/m2) and Ribeira Brava (1,815 euros/m2). In contrast, the most economical are Santana (1,236 euros/m2), São Vicente (1,279 euros/m2), Machico (1,403 euros/m2), Santa Cruz (1,519 euros/m2) and Ponta do Sol (1,778 euros/m2) .

Houses in Porto Santo rose 5.2% during the same period analyzed, setting the price per square meter at 1,691 euros/m2.

