Three ships fill the port of Funchal

Another busy day for the Port of Funchal, and thankfully the sun is shining after yesterday’s day of rain.

Two giants of the seas and an exclusive cruise ship now completely occupy the docking areas for ships in the Port of Funchal.

‘AIDAnova’, with capacity for up to 8,300 people between passengers and crew, ‘Ventura’ which can carry almost 4,900 people and the ‘small’, exclusive and luxurious ‘Silver Dawn’ which has capacity for almost 1,100 on board, all arrived early this Monday.

The first is on the route between Madeira and the Canary Islands, arriving at 9:00 am from Las Palmas and leaving at 11:59 pm towards Tenerife.

The second came from Southampton, also later than usual, at 9:30 am, and will leave at 8:00 pm heading out to the ocean, to the port of Bridgetown, capital of Barbados, in the Caribbean.

The third will also leave today, but at 6 pm, heading for San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the port of Funchal being the last European stopover after having already been to Lisbon, where it left at 7 am.

From Diário Notícias

