Cars hit by falling rocks in São Vicente

At least two vehicles were hit today by falling boulders from the cliff above the São Vicente waterfront, more precisely on regional road 101 that heads towards Ponta Delgada.

In the car park next to the road, which serves customers of a local hotel unit, at least two cars suffered considerable damage, as can be seen from the photos.

It should be noted that São Vicente recorded an accumulation of 58.8 mm in the last 24 hours, of which, 47.0 mm/6h (orange warning), according to the IPMA, in addition to the effects of the wind that may have helped in this fall of stones from a hill that assumes an altitude of 200 to 300 meters from top to bottom.

The Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz were not called and, according to DIÁRIO, there will be a reaction from the hotel unit to this occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

