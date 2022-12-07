STRONG WIND WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL 18:00 TOMORROW IN MADEIRA

The captaincy of the port of Funchal extended the strong wind warning and issued a strong sea unrest warning for the Madeira seafront until 6:00 pm tomorrow, Thursday, following information received from the IPMA.

Due to these weather conditions, this regional authority recommends that vessel owners and shipowners adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

Wind gusts could reach 100kmh in the mountain zones and also up to 80km on the south and north coast.

A reminder that Levada walks and trails remain closed.

