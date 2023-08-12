PRAZERES REACHED 35ºC AS THE HIGHEST TEMPERATURE IN RAM

Until 3 pm this Saturday, the meteorological station of Prazeres (Calheta) had already reached a maximum temperature of 35.0º Celsius, a red warning value launched by the IPMA, which remains until 11 pm this Saturday.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the maximum temperature has already reached 35.0ºC at Prazeres station, in Calheta. Quinta Grande was the second place with the highest temperature, reaching 34.4ºC. In Funchal, the highest temperature occurred in Monte (33.8ºC).

Since 00:00 on Saturday, six more places have exceeded 30ºC. These are the cases of Pico Alto (ecological park), with 33.7ºC, Santa Catarina, with the maximum reaching 32.8ºC, Lombo da Terça and Bica da Cana, also both with 32.8ºC, Pico Areeiro, with 31, 2ºC, Ponta do pargo, with 31.0ºC.

From Jornal Madeira

In Funchal, the station at the IPMA Observatory has already registered 29.7ºC, while in Cancela a “warm” 27.9ºC was recorded. So far, in Funchal, the highest temperature was recorded in Monte (33.8ºC), already in the values ​​for the red warning. In Lido, where there is another station, 27.2ºC were recorded.

