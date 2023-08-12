Rough Seas.

The force of the sea is scaring bathers this Saturday, August 12th, in the city of Funchal.

On the beach at Doca do Cavacas (in the photo) despite the green flag – which indicates that the sea is calm and safe for bathing – is flying, the sea turmoil is keeping bathers away from the sea, this on a day when that the Region is under orange warning for hot weather, with temperatures exceeding 30ºC.

Weather forecasts from the Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera for today point to northwest waves of 2 to 3 meters on the north coast of the island and southwest waves of 1 to 1.5 meters on the south coast.

From Diário Notícias

