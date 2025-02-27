Planes already finding it difficult to land.

The Jet2.com flight from Birmingham is having difficulty landing at Funchal International Airport, and has now diverted to Porto Santo.

On the Madeira Airports Facebook page, an alert has already been issued for adverse weather conditions forecast until the end of Friday that could affect airport operations – departures and arrivals.

The airport entity asks travelers to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

A flight from Germany has just managed to land after going round a few times.

Winds are expected to be strong all day tomorrow, friday, so be prepared if travelling .

