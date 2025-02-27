Tourist assaulted companion in Funchal hotel

An alleged disagreement between a foreign couple in their 30s, which occurred last night in a hotel in Funchal, did not end well.

According to DIÁRIO, following the fight the woman attacked her partner and then fled the scene.

A neighbor heard the screams and found the man with serious injuries to his face, calling for help at reception.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters went to the scene to provide assistance to the man, ensuring his transport to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

