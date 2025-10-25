Mayor of Porto Santo Speaks Out About The Rubbish Left

In recent days there has been some confusion about the trash left on the beach after the Beach Handball event.

I want to make it very clear, that this responsibility was not the Municipality.

At this moment I will not stretch into explanations, because at the right time everything will be explained in detail. There will be a meeting with all parties involved to understand exactly what happened and, after all, we will draw appropriate conclusions.

Meanwhile, and because the beach of Porto Santo is one of our greatest treasures, the Chamber staff intervened early this morning to resolve the situation.

I leave a special thank you to all the municipal collaborators for their promptness, commitment and sense of duty with which they acted.

The important thing is that the problem has been solved, but the responsibilities will also be taken care of and at the right time everything will be said with full transparency.

Porto Santo deserves respect!!!

Nuno Baptista

Mayor of the Municipal Council of Porto Santo.

