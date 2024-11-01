World cocktail elite gathers in Madeira

The ‘Classic & Flairbartending’ World Cocktail Competition takes place today, from 10 am, at the Savoy Palace, in Funchal.

This initiative is held annually and is the responsibility of the International Bartenders Association, which chooses a different location each year to hold it. This year, it was held in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

Thus, Madeira has the participation of representatives from 70 countries located on five continents, who compete in the ‘classic & flairbartending’ categories.

Check out the contest schedule:

10:00 to 11:15 – Preliminary SPARKLING cocktails

11:15 to 12:30 – Preliminary BEFORE DINNER cocktails

1:30 to 3:00 – Preliminary AFTER DINNER cocktails

4:00 to 4:30 – Preliminary LONG DRINK cocktails

4:30 to 6:00 – Preliminary ORIENTAL FUSION cocktails

